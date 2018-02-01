Owl Comes Out Of Stealth With a Dropcam For Your Car, Inside And Out

Once upon a time, Andy Hodge helped bring the world the iPod—a product that entered the still-emerging field of MP3 players and then nailed the idea so perfectly that it became synonymous with the category. Later in his decade-long tenure at Apple, he worked on the iPhone, which did much the same thing to smartphones. Working closely with Steve Jobs on these projects, he says, was like being “a kid in a candy shop, but you had to work very hard in that candy shop.”

After shorter tours of duty at Microsoft (where he was general manager for the HoloLens mixed-reality headset before its release) and Dropcam (right before its acquisition by Nest), Hodge is launching a startup he cofounded, Owl. Ending a stealthy period during which the company was willfully cryptic about what it was working on (“We are passionate about creating services and devices to help people deal with real life events that matter”), it’s revealed its first product: a wireless camera that mounts on your car’s dashboard and records the world within and without.

Back when Hodge and cofounder Nathan Ackerman, also a HoloLens veteran, were hatching ideas for a company, “the first thing we thought about was trying to make home security better,” explains Hodge. “One in six Americans pay a surprising amount for it.” But assessing that market—which is already bulging with products, from the Nest Cam (née Dropcam) to the Ring doorbell—led to an epiphany: “The most dangerous place we are from a security standpoint is the car.” Working in Hodge’s garage, the startup’s founding team began cobbling together prototype car cams.

Now, dashboard cameras—like MP3 players in 2001 and smartphones in 2007–are hardly new in themselves. There are already scads to choose from, with a variety of features and at a range of price points. But Owl saw plenty of opportunity to improve on existing products.

“You see these products that look like cartoons of vintage cameras,” Hodge sniffs. “That doesn’t have a place on my dashboard. The suction cups alone are bigger than what we have.”

Though the gadget Owl came up with doesn’t look at all like an iPod, it’s obvious that its creators worked hard to bring an iPod-like sophistication to a clunky product category. Rectangular and resembling a shrunken smartphone in the front, with chopped-off vertical pyramid for a backside, it packs a 2.4″ color touchscreen and wide-angle HD cameras on both sides, allowing it to record interior and front-facing views simultaneously. It also has an eight-core processor and enough onboard storage to keep 24 hours of video. The device draws power from a car’s OBD diagnostic port and works even when the vehicle is shut off—an important point given that it’s designed to let you keep tabs on your car even when you’re not in it. You can use an iPhone to review live and recorded video and save clips, and will get alerts if the camera detects unusual activity at your parked vehicle.

Owl has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but rather than being dependent on a phone for connectivity, it sports its own embedded LTE connection, allowing it to upload video directly to the cloud. The hardware lists for $299 and LTE service is $10 a month, with an introductory offer of an Owl and one year of LTE for $349. That price doesn’t make it an impulse item, but it’s not out of whack with those of other dashcams with inside/outside recording.