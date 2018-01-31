DonorsChoose Just Funded Its 1 Millionth Project

The education-themed crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose allows teachers to post requests online for classroom supplies, projects, or even field trips, which contributors review and fund. As the well-shared origin story goes, Charles Best wasn’t just the site’s founder, he was an early test case: The former Bronx public high school teacher started the nonprofit in 2000 to be able to buy copies of Little House on the Prairie for his classroom.

That was before the term “crowdfunding” had even been coined. This month, though, the site reached a serious milestone: Donors have funded more than 1 million projects total. That represents a combined $627 million from 3 million individuals and institutions to public schools in all 50 states. The resources that were funded have reached tens of millions of students.

Along the way, DonorsChoose has become a huge resource for teachers in low-income school districts where neither the institution nor parents may be able to equip kids with basic things like books, paper, and art supplies. According to the organization, about 80% of teachers who use the service are from schools within that demographic.

It’s an uncommon example of a web-based service aiding people on the disconnected side of the digital divide. “DonorsChoose.org is the one crowdfunding site where a teacher who does not have friends with money can still bring an idea to life because their classroom project is compelling,” says Best. “There are all these people who the teachers have never met who will support their project, and that in turn has made us a magnet for teachers in low-income communities.”

In fact, 75% of gifts are from donors who don’t share ties to those making the request. Within the last two years, the site expanded ways for contributors to help, including new categories like “student life essentials” for teachers to ensure their kids can arrive clean, warm, and well-fed enough to be able to learn in the first place. That includes quality-of-life items like jackets, nutritional snacks, and hygiene products. There’s also room for student-led projects that are done in collaboration with teachers, so kids think up cool ways for their peers to stay engaged.

There have been plenty of requests from educators in both urban and rural areas, the majority with elementary schools. But, ironically, most of the asks for better technology tend to come from teachers already associated with wealthier areas. Those in impoverished places are more worried about covering the old school basics first.

But since Trump has been elected, there’s been another sort of push to instill more fundamental values in school children. Google cofounder Sergey Brin, whose family fled the former U.S.S.R to escape anti-Semitism, offered to match donations to thousands of projects supporting the success of immigrant students. LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner made a similar deal for exercises supporting compassion. Donors have given more than $5 million toward diversity-themed lessons since the election, a 66% increase compared to previous years.