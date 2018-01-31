Google Flights reveals just how awful your “basic economy” seat will be

Major U.S. air carriers American, Delta, and United have all introduced a dirt-cheap class of service they call “basic economy.” It strips out wanton luxuries such as the ability to stick your luggage in the overhead compartment, and might look less alluring once you’ve considered what you’re giving up (or paying extra to get back).

Now Google Flights, the tech giant’s airfare search engine, is introducing a feature that shows which amenities are missing from basic-economy fares, allowing you to better assess the trade-offs of being a penny-pincher. Another new element indicates why a delayed flight is delayed–was it weather or mechanical issues? I always wonder about such explanations, and airline staffers at the gate rarely have much to say on the topic.HM