Pinterest, a quiet giant in machine-vision research, hires a Google guru

When you think about the major players in AI, a bunch of names leap to mind: Google, Microsoft, IBM, Facebook. One that you might overlook is Pinterest. But the company, whose whole business rests on wrangling vast quantities of imagery, has long done ambitious work in super-smart visual search. (My colleague Mark Wilson explored its efforts in a recent story .)

And now Pinterest has announced that it has recruited Chuck Rosenberg, who has led computer vision research for Google, to head its visual search team. Rosenberg, a computer science veteran whose image research goes all the way back to helping to create the JPEG file format in the 1990s, will join a group in which ex-Googlers are already well represented, as VentureBeat’s Khari Johnson points out.HM