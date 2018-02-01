3 Things You Should Say When Your Boss Rejects Your Idea

Your idea (you know, the one that you were convinced was genius) was just shot down by your boss, and you feel like you could react in one of three ways:

Pretend you were only joking and then make a bunch of unconvincing, self-deprecating remarks about what a terrible suggestion that was. Act as if you have a super urgent commitment you forgot about, high-tail it out of that meeting, and then make your best effort to avoid your manager for the duration of your career. Immediately burst into tears.

Or, if you want to be a real overachiever, you could do none of those things and instead use one of these career-boosting phrases to bounce back from that rejection even better than before.

Related: 5 Ways To Respond When Someone Rejects Your Idea

1. “How Do You Think This Could Be Improved?”

Your boss gave you that dreaded, “Thanks, but no thanks.” Well, that’s the end of the road, right? It’s time to drop that idea entirely and slink away with whatever shred of dignity you have left.

True–you don’t want to get into a heated debate with your supervisor about why your suggestion does indeed have some merit. However, that doesn’t mean you need to just accept rejection at face value.

In fact, leaders appreciate when their direct reports are willing to ask the tough questions and get clarification on which aspects of their ideas (if any!) are worth exploring.

Not only does this encourage a productive conversation (which usually brings some other helpful insights to light!), but it also proves that you’re willing to utilize that feedback to make improvements moving forward.