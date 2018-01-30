Vice Media’s chief digital officer is fired for sexual misconduct

One of the top executives at Vice Media has reportedly been fired after allegations came to light about sexual misconduct. Mike Germano, who according to his LinkedIn profile has worked at Vice since 2013, was officially let go, after initially being suspended, according to TheWrap .

Germano was named in a New York Times report last year that detailed numerous allegations of overt sexual harassment that were systematically overlooked by the company. The digital executive, specifically, was described as allegedly telling a woman he didn’t want to hire her because he wanted to have sex with her.

Following the article’s publication, Vice pledged to clean up its act. Along with Germano, the media company announced earlier this month that another employee–president Andrew Creighton–was suspended from his post.CGW