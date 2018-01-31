PolitiFact crashed so hard during Trump’s State of the Union speech

Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address yesterday–and crashed PolitiFact’s nonpartisan fact-checking website just about halfway through the speech.

Welp … our website just crashed. Thanks for reading ?!!? We'll keep things up here on Twitter while we see what happened. — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) January 31, 2018

The Pulitzer Prize-winning site, which is run by a team of reporters at Florida’s Tampa Bay Times and is owned by the nonprofit Poynter Institute, couldn’t handle the traffic from viewers attempting to fact check some of the president’s claims.

Luckily, truth seekers didn’t need to wait long to get their facts straight, as PolitiFact was back up and running six minutes later. It went on to rank all of Trump’s State of the Union speech, which you can read here, noting that his statements on the Green Card application processes were false, as was his taking credit for rising wages. His statement that the new federal tax law led to bonuses was mostly true.ML