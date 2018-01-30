Universal Boldly Uses Trump’s MAGA Hat to Announce Its Next “Purge” Movie

Who: Universal Studios and Blumhouse Productions.

Why we care: This July, it’s time to make America purge again. And the way Universal Studios just announced the fourth entry in the popular horror series is about to get a large percentage of America’s uncle demographic steaming mad. The company just tweeted out a poster featuring the words The First Purge embroidered on bears a striking resemblance to a Trump MAGA hat. Now we know for sure that the upcoming film will go back in time to show the origin of the purge phenomenon–where one night a year, all crime is legal–and we also know the filmmakers just may have some political points to make as well. According to Deadline, a storyline for The First Purge reads, “To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

Now the question is: How long until Donald Trump tweets about this?