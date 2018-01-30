New Airbnb Ad Shows Different Side To President Trump’s “Sh*thole Countries”

What: A new Airbnb ad that’s trolling President Trump, just in time for his State of the Union address.

Who: Airbnb

Why we care: In a move that can only be described as some damn impressive brand trolling, Airbnb is using the occasion of President Trump’s first State of the Union address of 2018 to counter his claim that certain countries are sh*tholes. It’s an updated twist on the brand’s Super Bowl ad from last year, which celebrated diversity and acceptance, here declaring, “Let’s open doors, not build walls.”

Back in September, Airbnb named Wieden+Kennedy as its new creative agency of record. But this spot was done by the brand’s in-house marketing team.JB