Watch The Trailer For “Hereditary,” Contender For Year’s Scariest Movie

Who: Filmmaker Ari Aster and stars Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne.

Why we care: Throughout the trailer for the forthcoming horror movie, Hereditary, quotes from glowing reviews flash by onscreen. That’s because this is the film that had everybody talking at the festival and generated some of the most deafening buzz. Now armed with a release date–June 28–and a trailer, Hereditary is set to spread its sphincter-tightening scares to a much larger crowd.

An atmospheric mood piece in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, the film follows artist Annie Graham (Toni Collette) as she deals with the death of her mother, who had an obsessive interest in Annie’s daughter and also dabbled in “secret rituals and secret friends.” The trailer is light on plot but telegraphs the level and style of scares to come. And from what the Sundance crowd has said, there’s more going on here than a simple house haunting. Hereditary looks like one of those “the less you know going in, the better” kind of movies, though it will probably scare the good sleep out of you either way.