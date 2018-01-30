Why The Amazon-Chase-Berkshire Trifecta Is Healthcare Fanfic In The Making

On Tuesday, e-commerce giant Amazon, banking institution JPMorgan Chase, and the many-tentacled investment firm Berkshire Hathaway announced a tie-up aimed at disrupting the healthcare industry. The three companies offered scant details on the initiative, but said they’re developing technological solutions to bring their employees “high-quality and transparent healthcare” at an affordable price.

What the press release didn’t mention, says Oliver Wyman healthcare expert Sam Glick, was working with ingrained players. “It’s much more consumer oriented and much less partner-with-the-good-parts-of-the-system-oriented than I think any other announcement we’ve seen,” he says.

Other large employers have tried to make healthcare plans more efficient in the past. Boeing, for example, contracts directly with the health system in California rather than going through an insurer. Walmart and Lowes joined a network of private companies inside of the Pacific Health Group to create the Employers Centers of Excellence Network, a network of health providers with which they have negotiated lowers costs for expensive procedures like knee replacements for employees.

How today’s announcement may ultimately compare with those examples remains to be seen, but Glick says the presentation is different, “even in the initial language.”

It’s easy to talk up this deal, he adds, because the combined resources of these three giant entities conjure imaginings of grandeur: Imagine Alexa offering triage care at home, while Amazon-owned Whole Foods handles primary care at its in-store clinics—where customers will also be able to get nutritional support and customized meal plans. (It might even remind you to exercise regularly.) Amazon marketplace will, of course, process and fulfill drug prescriptions. Meanwhile, JPMorgan will cover payments infrastructure—meaning an insurance card that doubles as a debit card—and Berkshire Hathaway will bring about the insurance of the future.

Long-Sought Ambitions

While the program announced today is for employees only, Amazon has long had healthcare ambitions for its marketplace. It’s even made some investments in the space, including around primary care, according to CNBC.

What helps support this extravagant vision is that the trio of companies have decided to make this new initiative an independent entity. “The conventional advice is if you really want to move fast, if you want to do something different, don’t keep it within the current org structure,” says Glick. “Give it independent governance, give it independent capital, and let it move fast, let it do something disruptive.”