Soon in-flight Wi-Fi will be both inescapable and really fast

Routehappy just released their annual state of in-flight Wi-Fi report, and it appears that soon, you’ll have no excuse for ignoring all those Slack messages and emails your boss sent you while you were in the air.

The cost of buying, installing, and operating in-flight internet has dropped so much that many airlines are either upgrading their systems to make them faster or adding in-flight Wi-Fi as a perk for the first time. According to Routehappy, 82 airlines worldwide now offer in-flight Wi-Fi, a 17% increase over 2017. Globally, there’s a 43% chance your plane will have in-flight Wi-Fi; In the U.S., that number bumps up to more than 80%.

Don’t tell your boss, but if you want to avoid flights with in-flight Wi-Fi so you can sit back and watch A Dog’s Purpose guilt free, avoid booking on Delta, American, Emirates, Icelandair, Southwest, and Virgin Atlantic, which have the most Wi-Fi, the report says. Emirates, United, and Lufthansa are among the 13 airlines that offer Wi-Fi on all of their long-haul flights, so definitely don’t fly with them if if you want to avoid working on your trans-Atlantic flight.

[H/T Bloomberg]ML