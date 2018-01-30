Pink’s Perfect Response To Grammy President’s Demand That Women “Step Up”

When #GrammysSoMale started circulating online following the disproportionate number of male to female winners from this year’s Grammys, Recording Academy president Neil Portnow had two words for women: “step up.”

Alessia Cara was the only woman to win an award from a major category, and in response to the backlash, Portnow said to Variety:

“It has to begin with . . . women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level . . . [They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome. I don’t have personal experience of those kinds of brick walls that you face but I think it’s upon us–us as an industry–to make the welcome mat very obvious, breeding opportunities for all people who want to be creative and paying it forward and creating that next generation of artists.”

Like many other people who were outraged by the Grammy results and Portnow’s comments, Pink called bullshit in a brilliant handwritten note that she tweeted last night: