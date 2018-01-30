State of the Union live-stream: How to watch Trump’s first SOTU without cable

Can you believe we made it a whole year? President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress and the nation today, where he’s expected to tout the federal tax overhaul, a booming stock market, and an overall strong economy as evidence of his administration’s effectiveness. This, despite a first year beset by unending political turbulence, scandal, staff turnover, and low approval numbers .

If you’re a cord-cutter, first, be thankful that you don’t have to sit through hours and hours of pre- and post-speech punditry on cable news. (Remember this kernel of insight from CNN’s Van Jones last year?) Second, there are still plenty of ways to watch the speech online or via your streaming device of choice.

I’ve embedded the YouTube live-stream from PBS HewsHour below. You can also check out the speech on C-SPAN Live or C-SPAN Radio via this link.

The speech starts at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT. Have at it.

CZ