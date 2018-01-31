The Management Formula Every Leader Should Know (In One Easy Chart)

For years, one of my VPs always got the highest employee-review score of any manager in my company. The second-highest score usually went to one of the direct reports he’d personally trained.

I recently discovered the unexpected reason why, and it all boils down to a relatively simple formula that’s nonetheless easy for managers to miss. Here’s the reason why (plus a handy chart that spells it all out).

A Tale Of Three Managers

From the outside, that popular VP’s process was baffling. His desk was a mess. He’d sometimes wear tank tops and camouflage cargo shorts to work. His meetings were weird (and people actually liked them). His org chart seemed like more of a blob than a diagram. He overshared; everyone knew everything that was going on in his department, and in his head.

Even as our company grew and hired experienced senior managers, his team continued to have the top results, the highest morale, and rich diversity. They built our reputation, grew our blog audience to millions of people, and pioneered research that became a book–all of which elevated the other teams in the company.

A second manager was this VP’s buttoned-up opposite. She was extremely talented and detail-oriented, but somehow her team’s output had slowed to a crawl. Worse, she didn’t have time to focus on higher-order tasks like coordination or training people. Meanwhile a third, also very experienced manager was struggling. His team was young, and he had high standards, so he spent a lot of time jumping in to polish up their work. He stayed late fixing things and took on lower-level tasks himself to make sure things got done just right. Like his equally organized counterpart, this left him little time to zoom out to the bigger picture, and he was soon out of touch on important things in the company.

These two managers fell victim to the trap of good intentions and bad management–and each struggled until they hit a breaking point and moved on. And their departments got better after they left.

While his counterparts dug in deep on their teams’ work, my VP did the opposite. He empowered his reports to make decisions, saying that as long as they kept him apprised, they could do things how they wanted and he’d take any flack that came their way. He hired flexible thinkers and only swooped in when things really went off the rails. He’d often tell me he was okay with a project getting done at 85% of what he’d hoped, knowing that the time and effort to eke out that last 15% would be better spent in training and communicating so everyone improved in the long run.