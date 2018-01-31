Landed A Last-Minute Job Interview? Avoid Asking These 7 Questions

You’ve polished your resume, fine-tuned your cover letter, and found a company contact who’ll make sure your job application gets in front of a recruiter. So you draft an email and press send, not expecting to hear back until at least a week later .

Then, later that day, you get a call. It’s the recruiter asking you to come in tomorrow for an interview.

You know the basic dos and don’ts of the job interview process–but when it’s a last-minute thing, all your career wisdom goes out the window. You can cram, but there’s no way you’ll feel totally prepared to interview under such short notice–especially when it comes time for you to ask questions. In situations like this, make peace with the fact that you’ll have to learn some crucial intel about the company after your job interview, and remember this “anti-checklist” of topics to avoid while speaking to the recruiter or hiring manager.

1. Anything You Can Find On Google Or The Company Website

It goes without asking that you need to brush up on basic information–like how many people the company employs, its main competitors, and how many locations it has. Ideally, you should’ve done this research before you applied for the job. Asking these basic questions shows you haven’t done your homework, and the interviewer will likely have questions about your level of initiative and interest. So even if you haven’t managed to gather all that information before interviewing, you can at least avoid letting on by asking less basic questions.

2. Compensation And Benefits

Until you get an offer, stay away from questions about compensation. You’ll leave the impression that you’re mainly interested in the job and what you can get out of it–rather than in what you can contribute. Employers mostly care about your commitment (and ability) to do the work itself. So try to ask questions with their point of view in mind.

3. Time Off, Holidays, And Flexible Hours

You’ll definitely want to feel out the company’s culture and work-life balance, but if you’re bringing up flexible work and vacation plans before you have an offer, you run the same risk as you do if you ask about pay and benefits. Again, you don’t want to look like your sole concern is how the job fits into your lifestyle. So wait to work this out with the employer if and when you’re offered the job.