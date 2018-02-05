The Eagles, T-Mobile, And Kylie Jenner’s Baby Won The Social Super Bowl

You already know the Super Bowl is not just about what happens on the field . Between the ads, the halftime show, and the game, social media is yet another cultural battleground where competitors vie for our attention.

According to data analysis and marketing tech firm 4C Insights, there were some clear winners in social engagement over the course of the big game. Namely, between 6 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, the Eagles hit 2,409,916 engagements on social, compared to the Patriots’ 1,073,672. Even Justin Timberlake topped Tom Brady and Co., getting 1,286,591 engagements.

On the brand side, T-Mobile, E-trade, Hyundai, Verizon, and Mountain Dew got a solid amount of social bang for their millions of Super Bowl bucks. Five-minutes after its ad ran, T-Mobile saw nearly 50-times more engagement on social five-minutes after their advertisements aired during the big game–the most social engagements out of all brands with 28,387. E-trade, Hyundai, Verizon, and Mountain Dew each saw more than 20-times more social engagements than usual five-minutes after ads aired.

And finally, by announcing the birth of her baby girl before kickoff, Kylie Jenner snagged a ton of social wind out of the Super Bowl sails, seeing 1,616,427 engagements, several hundred thousand more than the Patriots and Justin Timberlake.JB