Warby Parker is piloting kids’ glasses to cultivate tomorrow’s hipsters today

After eight years in business, Warby Parker is finally launching glasses for little ones. The glasses are smaller versions of some of Warby’s most popular styles (like the Wilkie, Lyle, Louise, Percey, Chamberlain, and Daisy, for those in the know). This means that you and your mini-me could be wearing the exact same glasses in 2018 , which will generate hundreds of likes when you inevitably post those pictures on Instagram.

According to Warby Parker, the kids’ glasses will only be available for a few months in the eight New York stores. But this pilot program may eventually lead to a more permanent arrangement, as the company learns more about the needs of the kids’ market. And keeping with the brand’s emphasis on social good, every pair of kids’ glasses purchased during this pilot will support the brand’s Pupils Program, which provides free eye exams and glasses to underserved children at New York City’s Community Schools.ES