The autonomous police cars are coming

Ford has been granted a patent for an autonomous car that is capable of chasing down speeders and giving them a ticket, reports Business Insider. According to the patent, the autonomous police cars would be capable of finding their own hiding spaces to catch speeders in the act. They would then zoom off after the speeder and send a message to the offending car over a wireless connection. The offender’s car would then transmit the driver’s license data to the police vehicle, which could then wirelessly issue it a ticket. But if this whole scenario gives you the jitters, take heart in knowing that most patented technologies never come to market.MG
