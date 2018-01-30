Google has officially completed its acquisition of HTC’s smartphone business

The internet giant has sealed the $1 billion deal to acquire HTC’s smartphone business, the company revealed in a blog post. In the post, Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of hardware, praised HTC’s past achievements in the smartphone arena including releasing “the first 3G smartphone in 2005, the first touch-centric phone in 2007, and the first all-metal unibody phone in 2013.” The deal sees 2,000 HTC engineers joining Google, presumably to work on initiatives around its Pixel phone line. Google first announced the acquisition of HTC’s smartphone business last September.MG