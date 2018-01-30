Google has officially completed its acquisition of HTC’s smartphone business

The internet giant has sealed the $1 billion deal to acquire HTC’s smartphone business, the company revealed in a blog post. In the post, Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of hardware, praised HTC’s past achievements in the smartphone arena including releasing “the first 3G smartphone in 2005, the first touch-centric phone in 2007, and the first all-metal unibody phone in 2013.” The deal sees 2,000 HTC engineers joining Google, presumably to work on initiatives around its Pixel phone line. Google first announced the acquisition of HTC’s smartphone business last September.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Businesses that tap both heartstrings and purse strings and use the engine of commerce to make a difference in the world
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens