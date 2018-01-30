Strava’s CEO responds to military bases heat map controversy

CEO James Quarles has released a statement following the revelation that the heat maps the company posted of their users worldwide activities may have compromised the location of secret military bases. In the letter, published on the company’s blog, Quarles says the company is taking the matter seriously and plans to take steps to stop similar situations from happening in the future. Those steps include:
- working with military and government officials to address potentially sensitive data
- reviewing features that were originally designed for athlete motivation and inspiration to ensure they cannot be compromised by people with bad intent
- increasing awareness of Strava’s privacy and safety tools
- simplifying the company’s privacy and safety features to ensure users know how to control their own data