Hold the phone! Is the iPhone X in a post-holiday sales slump?

A Nikkei Asian Review story citing unnamed sources said today that Apple will halve its iPhone X sales forecast for the first three calendar months of 2018.

Apple is thought to have had a strong October-December quarter powered by robust iPhone X sales, particularly in China, but some analysts had already begun questioning whether the party could last into 2018. Had that conversation not been ongoing, the Nikkei report may not have sent the shockwaves it did through the investment community today. Apple shares are down more than 2% in mid-afternoon trading Monday.

Apple is set to announce its holiday quarter earnings this Thursday and is expected to beat expectations. Analysts believe Apple will sell 62 million iPhones in the March quarter.MS