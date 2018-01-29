Britain’s Labour Party has a radical plan to end homelessness: buy everyone a home

The U.K. has been in a state of tension for the past couple years, as the Brexit vote drove a wedge between parties largely divided over the dual issues of immigration and isolationism. The more conservative wing of the country wanted Britain to strike out on its own from the EU. The more liberal side wanted to remain and keep its borders open. While the pro-Brexit faction won the vote, it’s difficult to say that Britain has fared well since the decision–certainly not if you look at its rates of homelessness, which have increased 15% since the decision year.

With around 5,000 people sleeping on the streets each night throughout the country, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the U.K.’s left-wing Labour Party and a favorite for prime minister should another vote be called this year, announced that, if he were appointed, he would immediately purchase 8,000 homes for people without one.

Labour would also mandate that any vacant apartments overseen by the nation’s Housing Association be filled by homeless people, while also requiring local housing authorities to build more.

In a refreshingly clear-headed assessment of the trickle-down consequences of homelessness, Corbyn told the BBC: “The problem, then, is not having an address, without which [one] can’t get a job or claim benefits.”EA