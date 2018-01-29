Super Bowl fans will likely stay home on Sunday

All those Super Bowl house parties this Sunday likely mean big bucks for liquor stores and supermarkets. But sports bars? The Big Game probably costs them money.

Those are some of the findings from Foursquare’s 2018 Game Day Insights study, which analyzed foot traffic patterns at various businesses during last year’s NFL championship between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

This Sunday, when the Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, liquor stores could see a business bump of as much as 16% (32 packs of Bud Light, anyone?) while grocery stores and supermarkets get a boost of up to 14%. But sports bars? Last year they saw a 2% decrease in foot traffic relative to a normal Sunday.

If you’re a liquor store owner in Cleveland, Houston, or Indianapolis, I’m sorry to report football fans there are pretty blah about the game, and you probably won’t be participating in the weekend booze and snacks bounty. The survey showed that Super Bowl 2017 weekend liquor store visits in the cities of the three worst-performing teams were actually down 2% compared to an average Sunday. Similarly, those cities saw grocery store boosts of only 11%, compared to 14% nationally. This year, those three teams are the Browns, Texans, and Colts, each of whose fans, it seems, will still get their snack on, sort of. But not so much with the booze.DT