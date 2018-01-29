Watch The First Trailer For Steven Soderbergh’s iPhone-Shot Film “Unsane”

Who: Director Steven Soderbergh

Why we care: Steven Soderbergh is a busy man. The dust had barely settled on his heist comedy Logan Lucky before his branching narrative app/HBO mini-series Mosaic premiered–and now we finally get a look at his latest film Unsane, a psycho-thriller starring Claire Foy (The Crown) that was shot entirely on an iPhone.

It’s certainly an approach that can border on gimmicky, but in the right hands, à la Sean Baker and Tangerine, it can service a story in a meaningful way as opposed to detracting from it. And if anyone knows something about innovative storytelling, it’s Soderbergh.

Soderbergh has been no stranger to run-and-gun indies, having peppered his resume with films like Bubble, Full Frontal, and The Girlfriend Experience amid blockbusters like Ocean’s Eleven and Magic Mike. And as Hollywood continues to invest more in tentpole films, Soderbergh said in a recent interview with Fast Company about Mosaic that projects like Unsane will become more common for him. Case in point: He’s working on another low-budget film at the end of February that’s slated be only a three-week shoot.

“Making Unsane was a lot of fun. I definitely came out the other end of that saying, ‘I’m doing that again,'” Soderbergh said. “I’m very interested in the fact that somebody in my position can generate these smaller projects and get them made and out there very quickly without requiring the kind of resources in terms of production or in marketing that a normal movie requires. That’s very exciting to me.”KI