JAB Holdings just snapped up Dr Pepper and Snapple

The European holding company that owns all your favorite coffee and doughnut brands has come for your soft drinks, too.

Keurig Green Mountain, aka the folks that provide coffee to gas stations from sea to shining sea–as well as the K-Cup single serving coffee that is in every single sad office kitchen–just snapped up Dr Pepper Snapple in a deal that Reuters reports is worth around $21 billion.

Keurig Green Mountain is owned by JAB Holdings, the company that also owns majority stakes in Peet’s Coffee, Caribou Coffee, Einstein Brothers/Noah’s Bagels, Krispy Kreme, Panera Bread, Au Bon Pain, Bruegger’s Bagels, and many more. Thanks to the new deal, the holding company now also owns 7UP, Snapple, Dr Pepper, and Sunkist. Soon, every time you quench your thirst you’ll be forking over funds to JAB Holdings.ML