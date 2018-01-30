How I Organize My Week To Do Three Days Of Deep Work

Over the last year, my role at Buffer has changed from an individual contributor to a technical leadership role.

While the amount of time I spend coding and doing architecture hasn’t changed much, the way I go about the tasks has changed significantly. Instead of being focused on a project from start to finish, I move around projects as needed.

Sometimes a team will get blocked on a tricky problem or need to make a decision that could impact other teams or request technical mentorship to level up their skills. I’ll jump in and provide technical context (when I can) and try to help in a way that will reduce the reliance on myself. The goal is to teach and automate myself out of a job!

A couple of challenges started to crop up as the scope of projects increased. The first was that the frequency of random questions increased. It is important to note that Buffer is a fully distributed team with no physical office, so the random questions come in the form of private Slack messages. 99% of the questions fell under the important but not urgent category (sometimes they’d find the answer after a bit of searching).

Another challenge was that some teammates thought they couldn’t ask me questions because I wasn’t explicitly on their team. This led to questions being asked when things became urgent and often required an expensive context switch.

