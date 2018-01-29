Blue Planet fans can now stay under the sea on Airbnb

Those seeking to fulfill a Little Mermaid fantasy needn’t look further than Airbnb. The BBC underwater exploration show Blue Planet is hosting a competition on the home-sharing site that will let two lucky winners stay on a deep-sea vessel in Cape Eleuthera.

The listing touts the area as “one of the most biologically diverse areas of the Atlantic ocean.” The four-day trip into the ocean will have you taking meals with crew members, poring over marine research, and sharing incredulity over the existence of the barreleye fish.

But in order to go, there are of course a few rules you must abide by. Most importantly: no skinny dipping and no selfies. Try and restrain yourselves.RR