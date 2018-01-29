Goop’s conference featured an HIV/AIDS denier despite outcry

This weekend, Lululemon-clad wellness aficionados descended on New York for the In Goop Health summit, where they learned about trendy workouts, nibbled on Instagram-worthy organic food, and heard from a doctor who doesn’t think HIV causes AIDS, despite conclusive science saying it does.

As Jezebel reports, one of the featured speakers at the one-day conference was Dr. Kelly Brogan, a “holistic health psychiatrist,”who said back in 2014 that the idea that “HIV causes AIDS is a ‘meme’ brought upon us by the ‘medical-scientific-industrial marriage,’ and that ‘drug toxicity associated with AIDS treatment may very well be what accounts for the majority of deaths.'”

When Newsweek asked Brogan about it recently, she called the link between HIV and AIDS an “assumption.” Brogan also brought the world the article headlined, “Why you should stop taking your antidepressants” and pretty much argues against taking any and all medicine.

In short, she’s basically the medical world equivalent of a climate change denier, ignoring overwhelming research that HIV does cause AIDS.

Defending its decision to include Brogan at the conference, Goop’s editorial director told Fast Company that she was speaking more generally about her work with mental health, and not her perspectives on those disputed opinions. Read more about it in Rina Raphael’s report on the conference.ML