Now a YouTube prankster is staging fake acid attacks in London

Some people say “the kids are okay,” but these days I’m not so sure. The U.K.’s Metro reports that a YouTuber named Arya Mosallah has posted a dumb video of him walking up to people on the streets of London, holding paper cups of liquid, and throwing it in their faces. While the liquid Mossallah was throwing at passersby is just water, real acid attacks are on the rise in Britain and fears have been mounting of late.

The YouTuber first posted this prank last summer and received nearly 200,000 likes. Since all that matters in this world is popularity, Mosallah decided to redo the prank again this month. Currently the new video has amassed over 1.6 million views, 74,000 likes, and 14,000 dislikes. One commenter writes, “Considering acid attacks are increasingly common in London. This maybe isn’t the best idea.”

Meanwhile, YouTube continues to be a lawless land where teenage millionaires post videos for shock value and subsequently make money. Though some may consider the fact that YouTube dropped Logan Paul from its Google Preferred advertising platform after posting offensive videos a step in the right direction, it took weeks of increased public outrage for the company to make the decision. Not to mention, even with this move, Paul is still able to make money off of his YouTube videos. The truth is that puerile videos attract eyeballs, and YouTube has no business incentive to systematically crack down.

Perhaps if enough people are enraged by Mosallah’s videos, he’ll face similar consequences. But there’s always going to be another hungry YouTuber out there who will find some questionable prank and cash in.CGW