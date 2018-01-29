Woody Allen’s Broadway musical just got booted from this Connecticut theater

Goodspeed Musicals, a Tony-winning regional theater in south central Connecticut, had planned to stage Woody Allen’s Broadway musical as part of its 2018 season. But in the wake of the #MeToo movement, the production team has decided to replace the show with The Drowsy Chaperone.

Michael Gennaro, the theater’s executive director, released the following statement:

“Four months ago when we chose Bullets Over Broadway it was to complement our other two shows – The Will Rogers Follies and Oliver! – to bring you a show filled with clever wit and surprising humor wrapped in a slapstick story in the manner of Guys and Dolls. However, in light of the current dialogue on sexual harassment and misconduct, the author of Bullets Over Broadway, Woody Allen, has come under increasing scrutiny. This situation has led us to reconsider our season and I have decided it is best for Goodspeed not to produce this show at this time.”

The musical, based on Allen’s jazz-age movie of the same name, ran on Broadway in 2014, with Zach Braff in the lead role. The show premiered just two months after the New York Times published an open letter from Dylan Farrow in which she publicly accused Allen of molesting her as a child, an allegation Allen has consistently denied. Bullets Over Broadway closed only a few months later, a financial disappointment.

Increasing criticism of Allen–and people who work with him–comes as he is preparing to release a new movie, A Rainy Day In New York. Amazon, the movie’s distributor, is reportedly having internal discussions about the movie’s fate.CZ