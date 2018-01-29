Danny DeVito Is A Wish Come True In M&M’s Super Bowl Commercial

Who: M&Ms, BBDO New York

Why we care: It’s like the classic tale of Pinocchio, except instead of a wooden toy wishing to become a real boy, it’s a talking chocolate candy wishing to be human so other humans will stop asking if they can eat him. Look, this isn’t rocket science, and it’s not agency BBDO New York’s first rodeo with candy parent company Mars, either. Take a goofy candy ad, stir in a beloved-yet-unexpected celebrity, add a dash of physical disaster, and voila! The Super Bowliest of Super Bowl ads. Just ask Betty White, Snickers, and Super Bowl 2010.JB