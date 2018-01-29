Will Ferrell On “SNL” Reminds You Not To Rehab George W. Bush’s Reputation

Who: The team at SNL, and guest host Will Ferrell.

Why we care: Early last week, a CNN poll revealed that 61% of Americans have a favorable view of former president and Iraq War-doer, George W. Bush. In a serendipitous coincidence, former Saturday Night Live cast member and W. impressionist, Will Ferrell, was scheduled to host the show that very week. It was a perfect opportunity to demonstrate why that poll result should be a big surprise to anyone who actually lived through the first decade of this century.

The episode opens with a message from Ferrell-as-Bush, in an oval office set he supposedly has in his garage, addressing the nation. Aware of the recent poll about him–“At this point, I might end up on Mt. Rushmore, right next to Washington, Lincoln, and . . . I want to say Kensington?”–Bush is here to remind viewers that beneath all the oil paintings and the looming specter of Donald Trump’s overarching awfulness, remains a world-class horrible president. Unfortunately, the fact that the vessel for this message is Will Ferrell’s wickedly charming portrayal of Bush might dilute the message for some who need it the most.