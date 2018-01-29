Legislators want social media companies to introduce grooming alerts

U.K. lawmakers want social media companies including Facebook and Snapchat to introduce grooming alerts that would notify children when they may be in the midst of being groomed by sexual predators they communicate with online, reports the Times. The ministers suggest the social media companies could use AI to recognize when an adult is communicating with a child for nefarious means. These AI-driven alerts could then be sent to users, children’s parents, and authorities. The prompting for grooming alerts has come after a rise in allegations of online grooming between predators and children across most social media platforms.MG
