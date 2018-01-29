Facebook posts its “privacy principles” ahead of new EU data laws

As we reported earlier, the social media giant has posted its take on the privacy principles it has in place for EU users’ data before the introduction of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) on May 25. The principles dictate how Facebook uses user information and explains how users can better manage their own privacy options, including how to delete their old posts and what happens to their data when they delete their account. The EU’s GDPR will strengthen the bloc’s laws dictating the “right to be forgotten” when it comes to information about users being available online.MG
