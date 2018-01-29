advertisement
Elon Musk has sold $3.5 million worth of flamethrowers

No joke. After Musk’s The Boring Company sold 50,000 hats in December, the billionaire announced the company would start selling $500 flamethrowers.

Many thought this was a joke, but as of today those flamethrowers have officially gone on preorder with Musk saying over 7,000 units have already been sold.

That’s $3.5 million worth of flamethrowers. What could possibly go wrong?MG

