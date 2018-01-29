Ikea’s founder has passed away

The company announced its founder, Ingvar Kamprad, passed away on Saturday at the age of 91. Kamprad founded Ikea as a mail order business at the age of 17. Since then it has grown into one of the most recognizable brands in the world. In a statement, Jesper Brodin, CEO and president of the Ikea Group, said:

“We are mourning the loss of our founder and dear friend Ingvar. His legacy will be admired for many years to come and his vision–to create a better everyday life for the many people–will continue to guide and inspire us.”

Though Kamprad had not had an operational role at the company since 1988, he continued working in the role of a senior adviser until his death.

MG