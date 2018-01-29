Two-thirds of Americans are wary about riding in self-driving cars

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that the thought of being a passenger in a self-driving car makes a majority of Americans uncomfortable, reports Reuters. The poll also found that there were dividing lines based on age and gender. Men seem to be more trusting with self-driving cars, with 38% saying they would be comfortable riding in one and 55% saying they would not. That compares to 16% of women saying they’d be comfortable riding in a self-driving car and 77% saying they would not. Millennials, on average, also find the idea of riding in a self-driving car more comfortable than their baby boomer counterparts.MG
