This Better-Designed Court Summons Is Keeping People Out Of Jail

Nearly 40% of people ticketed for minor infractions in New York miss their court dates, which means a warrant is issued for their arrest. That penalty hardly seems proportionate to their original offenses, which include things like littering, biking on the sidewalk, or being in a park after dark.

It’s easy to dismiss people who miss their court date as negligent, but the city’s traditional summons is fairly inscrutable, leaving many people who might otherwise eagerly attend confused as to when and where they’re supposed to appear. There’s a generic title (“Complaint/Information”) at the top of the form; the court date and time information is buried near the bottom. There’s also no obvious explanation of what happens if you fail to appear. But another problem is that the court dates are often months away, so people may forget or decide that something else that day feels more important.

The solution: Redesign the summons. By re-thinking the look of a standard summons alone, the failure-to-appear rate for people who received the redesigned paperwork dropped by 13%. Many of the tickets also collected cell phone numbers from the defendants, allowing the city to try some text interventions. Together, the new summons and text reminders caused a 36% drop in those skipping court.

These ideas come from Ideas42, a nonprofit behavioral design organization, which experimented with a summons redesign for an 18-month partnership with New York’s criminal justice agencies and the University of Chicago Crime Lab, which agreed to track and measure the results. The project started because the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice realized that its old form was pretty outdated. (There wasn’t even a field for the defendant’s phone number, for instance.) Rather than patch it up, officials wondered if an overhaul might somehow boost civic action, part of a growing trend in policing that emphasizes making any policy changes clearly identifiable and testable so the impact can be tracked.

Ideas42 has helped the city organize focus groups around various changes before, and is well-known for crafting such subtle interventions to shift who is staying in school, and taking advantage of financial services. Earlier this year, the group collaborated with several other experts to launch a public behavioral evidence hub for sharing more promising results throughout the field.

Alissa Fishbane, a managing director at ideas42, hopes that the group’s summons project becomes a blueprint for other cities to copy or build on. The entire methodology is open-sourced in a new study “Using Behavioral Science to Improve Criminal Justice Outcomes.” “This is a pretty strong result,” she says. “It’s a cost-effective solution that complements existing policies. And on top of that, this is a win-win for every stakeholder involved–the court, the police, and the public itself.”

New York City officials agree: Based on early results during testing, the police department began a force-wide switch to the revamped ticket in mid-2016. That design not only makes it clear the citation is a mandate to show up in court, but makes the date and time of your appearance more clear. In October 2017, after viewing data from the text-based reminder add-on, the city adopted the highest scoring practices: A series of texts that encourage folks to plan ahead for that upcoming court date, with a passive-aggressive reminder that if they don’t, there will be consequences.