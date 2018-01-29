Facebook Reveals Its Privacy Principles For The First Time

Facebook today for the first time published its privacy principles, a set of guidelines that it says governs how it handles users’ data, and the company attempts to be transparent about how users can control what they share and how their personal information is shared.

The company also says it is launching a new educational campaign meant to help users understand how to manage their data. And within a couple of months, it will unveil what it calls its Privacy Center, a one-stop shop for controlling their privacy settings that was built based in part on feedback from users, policy makers, and experts in privacy.

These moves–timed to Data Privacy Day–come amid a broader period of public and regulatory scrutiny of the influence Facebook has in our lives, and how it’s been leveraged by malicious organizations to attack democratic institutions and trust in fundamental institutions. In recent weeks, the company has made significant changes to its platform, including modifying the News Feed to prioritize posts from friends and family over those from brands or organizations, and to turn to users to try to establish the trustworthiness of news sources.

As for privacy, Facebook’s handling of the issue in years past has led to concerns about how it handles users’ information and protects their privacy. In several cases, regulators have forced the company to take steps to ensure it’s more careful, and in 2011, it agreed to outside audits of its privacy practices for 20 years.

All of that, of course, establishes the context for why Facebook wants to be seen as transparent and helpful when it comes to giving users as much control as possible over their privacy. And according to Facebook policy manager Emily Sharpe, the privacy principles it’s publishing today are “really longstanding principles that have informed our products and privacy practices, [and] we’ve abided by them for a long time.”

Added Sharpe, “Facebook has invested for many years in our privacy protections and controls for [users]. Data Privacy Day is a really nice occasion for us to reach out to people who use our services . . . to be transparent about how we use their data, [and] to make sure they are able to use our services in a way that’s clear and easy.”

In a draft blog post introducing the principles, Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan wrote, “We recognize that people use Facebook to connect, but not everyone wants to share everything with everyone–including with us. It’s important that you have choices when it comes to how your data is used.”