Experiencing These 4 Things? It Might Be Time To Leave Your Job

The average person changes job about 12 times during his or her career. That counts promotions or internal transfers as well as someone deciding to move from one company to another.

Still, even though that number suggests that the idea of joining one company and staying there until retirement has long since passed, many people worry about the stigma associated with “job hopping.” Leaving jobs often may make a company think twice about hiring you. Quitting one job for a good reason, however, almost certainly won’t.

If your resume includes multiple long stints (think two-plus years) at a single company, then one aberration may get asked about during an interview, but it probably won’t keep you from getting hired. If you have less stability than that in your past, then you may want to make sure you stick it out in your current position for at least a year.

Even people with stable resumes, however, sometimes stay at a bad job too long. Sometimes it’s simply inertia or an aversion to change, and in other cases, it’s simply laziness. If you’re thinking about moving on, these are situations where in most cases, that’s the right move.

1. You Have No Room For Growth

There are times when you like your job, your coworkers, and even your boss, but you still have to quit. One situation where that’s true is if you work for a smaller company where there’s clearly no room for growth for you.

That can happen when the company itself is no longer expanding or moving in new directions. The boss or the owner may be very happy to keep doing the same thing, and many employees may be content with that as well.