Listen to this: Harvard Business Review launches Women at Work podcast

Quick: Fire up your podcast player, because podcasts don’t get more timely than this. Harvard Business Review just launched a six-episode series all about gender and the workplace. The show, which launched yesterday, is called Women at Work, and is hosted by HBR editors Amy Bernstein, Sarah Green Carmichael, and Nicole Torres. It promises to “untangle some of the knottiest issues around being a woman in the workplace,” including finding “authentic” female leadership, and the changing landscape of sexual harassment. They will talk to experts, dole out advice, and present the latest research, so you’ll have plenty of fodder the next time someone at a dinner party announces that the #MeToo movement is damaging women in the workplace.