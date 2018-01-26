Can we make “Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” a thing? Hear me out, guys

Brands come up with all kinds of weird, unnecessary holidays to sell more products. National Pizza Day is February 9, for instance, and National Drink Wine Day is February 18. (For me, both of these days are simply known as Friday.)

Artisanal ice cream brand Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is trying to make Ice Cream for Breakfast Day a thing, starting next week, on February 3. This is something I think we should get behind as a society. For one thing, we need to destigmatize the act of waking up and immediately consuming a pint of chocolate-chip ice cream. Some of us need this creamy goodness to get through a tough day, okay? I mean, it practically helped me survive being pregnant.

But also, Jeni’s is tying this fake holiday to supporting the very real cause of helping more women to run for elected office. It is donating 50% of all sales made at its 32 stores between 9 a.m. and noon to the nonprofit She Should Run, whose goal is to get 250,000 women to run for election by 2030. Jeni’s also sells pints directly from its websites and is donating 50% of its sales from two of its collections to She Should Run.

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day might well be a gimmick, but if it results in drawing more awareness to gender imbalances in government, then perhaps it’s not such a bad idea.ES