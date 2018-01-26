Reba McEntire Is KFC’s First Female Colonel Sanders

KFC’s rotating cast of Colonel Sanders has landed on a historic first: a female Sanders. But not just any female: country legend Reba McEntire.

Back in 2015, KFC launched a campaign with Saturday Night Live alum Darrell Hammond donning the signature white suit, glasses, and bowtie. Since then, Norm Macdonald, Jim Gaffigan, Rob Lowe, Ray Liotta, and more have assumed Sanders’s identity in what has proved to be a savvy marketing move for KFC. As chief concept officer Kevin Hochman explained in 2016: “The plan was always to rotate colonels. We always thought of it like James Bond. The actor that dons the white suit brings something of his own to the actual character.”

And now McEntire is bringing her country flare and twangy chops to Sanders–in flawless drag, to boot.

Nothing to see here, folks. Nope, nothin’ at all. Just the same old Colonel with a new flavor of fried chicken. pic.twitter.com/ju2omd07OC — KFC (@kfc) January 26, 2018

