Jimmy Kimmel Offered Oscar Tickets To “Get Out” Scene-Stealer Lil Rel

Who: Jimmy Kimmel and Lil Rel Howery.

Why we care: The film Get Out emerged as a dark horse Oscar contender on Tuesday, when this year’s nominations were announced. Writer/director Jordan Peele blasted off a series of tweets immediately afterward, describing his ecstatic reaction to learning he’d be headed to the Academy Awards in March. While Get Out co-star and noted scene-stealer Lil Rel Howery was also excited about the film’s prestigious new pedigree, he was disappointed to discover that he hadn’t been invited to the ceremony with the other members of the cast. But that might not stop him from going.

Howery appeared on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live and proved to be a delightful interview. Among the subjects discussed were how he got his name (long story), whether he’ll be reverting back to his given name, Milton, anytime soon (Kimmel is pretty sure it will happen; Howery is not), and how TSA agents react to him now that he is portrayed a heroic member of their profession in a popular movie. The most adorable part of the interview, however, comes when returning Oscars host Kimmel offers to score Howery an invite to the Oscars. He mentions it in passing, but it sounds like a real offer–and a course correction to the Academy’s oversight. (If you haven’t seen Get Out, just know that Howery’s on-screen time is limited, but his role is pivotal to the plot. Also, why haven’t you seen Get Out yet?) Now, Kimmel just has to follow through on his offer and actually get Howery to the Oscars. Fast Company will be watching for it.

JB