Trump Davos speech: Watch the president’s full address to the World Economic Forum

President Trump delivered a rather subdued speech at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum this morning in Davos, Switzerland, declaring America “open for business” to crowd of billionaires, politicians, and other uber-elite power players.

Pushing the supposed benefits of his “America first” agenda, Trump touted America’s recent federal tax overhaul and his administration’s slashing of regulations, while maintaining tough stances on border security, terrorism, and threats from emerging nuclear powers. “My administration is proud to have led historic efforts at the United Nations Security Council and all around the world to unite all civilized nations in our campaign of maximum pressure to de-nuke the Korean peninsula,” the president said.

Left unmentioned was yesterday’s bombshell report by the New York Times, which claimed that Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller in June. Earlier in the day, Trump reportedly dismissed the report as “fake news.”

You can watch the full speech below. Politico also has a full transcript.

CZ