In fiery speech, George Soros denounces Facebook and Google as a “menace” to society

In a strong speech with tough words that ricocheted from Davos to Silicon Valley, investor and famous liberal George Soros called Facebook and Google a “menace” to society whose “days are numbered” yesterday at the World Economic Forum. He compared them to oil and mining companies that “exploit” the physical environment in that they “exploit the social environment.” Soros, a longtime bugaboo of conservatives for his fundraising for liberal candidates and causes, even stole some thunder from the arriving President Trump, who makes his speech this morning at Davos, since his speech dominated headlines on Wednesday and Thursday. He also managed to undercut the president by noting the damaging influence of social media on elections: “This is particularly nefarious because social media companies influence how people think and behave without them even being aware of it. This has far-reaching adverse consequences on the functioning of democracy, particularly on the integrity of elections.”