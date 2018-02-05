Rag & Bone Is Right: Your Fashion Show Is Stupid

It’s not that Wainwright is against having a viable business, it’s that the marketing strategy he’s developed for the brand is less about “wear this,” and more about cultivating the idea of creative freedom. Take, for example, the brand’s latest fashion film Why Can’t We Get Along.

Starring Kate Mara and Ansel Elgort, Why Can’t We Get Along follows in the same vein as Rag & Bone’s previous shorts, where the actual clothes are secondary to the concept being expressed and the creators having total control over that concept.

“We give a lot of creative control to the people that we’re working with. Given that Rag & Bone is a brand that we feel is incredibly diverse in many ways, we’re not trying to pigeonhole the Rag & Bone guy or girl as a specific thing–we’re not saying this is your look,” Wainwright says. “There aren’t really any parameters. The clothes are important, obviously. We’re an apparel brand. But we don’t ever jeopardize the creative part of it for the clothes, which is probably not wise.”

But Wainwright has never been one to play it safe. Last year, he announced that Rag & Bone would no longer do fashion shows–the assumed staple of any high-end brand. While Wainwright says he can’t speak for other fashion brands who still do runway shows, for where he’s steering Rag & Bone, they’re simply not a challenge anymore.

“It’s very easy to do a fashion show. I used to know that come February we’re doing a show and all I had to worry about was what the styling looked like, what the casting was like, what the music was going to be, what the venue was going to be, and what the run of show was,” Wainwright says. “Now it’s much much more stressful. I have to think of a completely new idea or an evolution of an idea however many times every year.”

Wainwright has been focusing on films like Why Can’t We Get Along and last year’s Tribeca Film Festival entry Hair, or campaigns like their self-portrait series. Just like there’s set “Rag & Bone guy or girl,” there’s no set creative vision for the brand–every marketing push is tailor-fit to the director, photographer, or other creative partner behind it, which was refreshingly new for Why Can’t We Get Along‘s codirector Aaron Duffy.