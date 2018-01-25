How the IndyStar Broke The USA Gymnastics Abuse Scandal

Yesterday former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting hundreds of girls over the course of decades. That was the culmination of a seven-day hearing that riveted the world with heart-wrenching stories from his victims. None of this would have been possible were it not for a crack team of reporters and editors who first learned about Nassar’s crimes.

It all began about two years ago, when a group of three journalists from the Indianapolis Star–Marisa Kwiatkowski, Mark Alesia, and Tim Evans–began looking into Indiana school systems that failed to report sexual abuse by officials. According to Kwiatkowski, while interviewing sources, one person told the reporter she should also look into USA gymnastics.

Being a good and diligent reporter, she decided to follow that lead. So Kwiatkowski and her colleagues began combing through legal records, trying to find women who had experienced abuse while operating in the gymnastic circuit. Thus began their blockbuster series about USA Gymnastics turning a blind eye to sexual assault, which focused predominately on coaches.

The First Woman

When the first story in the series went live, it caught the eye of a former gymnast named Rachael Denhollander. She contacted Alesia on August 4th, 2016, the day the article went live, and told the journalist that she too had a story about sexual assault. “It wasn’t by a coach,” recounts Alesia, “it was by a doctor.” Alesia followed up and shortly thereafter traveled to Louisville, KY to talk to Denhollander in person. “What we found was pretty much what the world saw yesterday in court,” says Alesia.

“She was very poised, very smart, serious women,” he says of his first interview with her. “She had medical records there for us to see. She had done her own research.”

She was an ideal source for these kinds of stories, even though it took her years to tell her story. Denhollander hadn’t come forward earlier because she thought she’d never be believed. She kept her story hidden because of the power Nassar yielded.

Then she read the IndyStar‘s stories about the coaches and everything changed. “She came forward at that time because she liked the way we dealt with the survivors in the first story,” says Alesia. “She’s a lawyer–she liked the way we had conducted everything. I think we earned her trust before we met.” He adds, “that was my speculation.”