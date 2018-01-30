What To Do When You Hate Your Senior-Level Job

Getting stuck in a crappy job isn’t a risk you can ever outgrow. Lots of people feel stranded in management roles. You may have a shiny title and good pay, but you’re bored to tears and there’s no way to move up. Or perhaps you’re a VP who reports to a terrible SVP and there’s no easy way to move out.

When you reach a certain level of seniority, the last thing you want to do is accept a lower title or pay cut for a change of scenery. Plus, other employers may pass you over, imagining that you’re too expensive, your experience isn’t transferrable, or you’re just “too old” to do the job they’re hiring for. Meanwhile, you’re too valuable to your current employer doing exactly what you’re already doing to be considered for in-house roles you are qualified for.

The bad news: There’s no single decisive thing you can do to engineer a change. The good news: Your small habits and activities can add up to a successful exit strategy if you’re diligent.

Network The Hell Out Of Your Coworkers

When you’re feeling burned out in your current role–sick of your colleagues, boss, and direct reports alike–it’s easy to just try and keep to yourself. But a better way to channel any frustrations with your immediate team is to get out there and talk to other people, including inside your own organization.

“Take advantage of opportunities within your company to connect with people you might not otherwise have access to on a regular basis,” suggests Blair Decembrele, a career expert at LinkedIn. “Take part in company volunteer days or join an employee resource group to build your relationships across the organization. This could lead to new projects or opportunities across teams at your company.”

Ramp Up Your Social Media Activity

“Keep your social and professional media current. Any social platforms and LinkedIn should be active and engaged,” Don Raskin, a Fast Company contributor and author of The Dirty Little Secrets of Getting Your Dream Job, recommends. This holds true for anyone who’s trying to land a new job, but it’s arguably easier when you’re a senior leader: You’ve got the credibility and expertise to share ideas other people in your field actually want to hear about. “Posts on LinkedIn about innovation in your industry are always a good way to position yourself–to those checking your credentials–as a forward thinker and actively engaged in your industry,” says Raskin.